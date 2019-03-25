Boston Globe Obituaries
DURGIN, Albert Francis Age 78, of Somerville, formerly of Revere, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (Spitzer) Durgin. Loving father of James Durgin and his wife Veronika, Justin Durgin and his wife Sheri and Jodi Vachon and her husband Jeffrey. Cherished grandfather of Patrick, Eric and Scarlett Durgin. Caring brother of Joanne King and her husband Edward, Charles Durgin, James Durgin and his wife Debbie, and the late Geraldine Tusa, and Andrew and John Durgin. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Albert's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE, on Thursday, March 28, from 4PM to 8PM, with a Funeral Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Committal Service is private. At the family's request please omit flowers. Donations may be made in Albert's name to the by visiting For guestbook and directions please visit www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home Revere 1-800-252-1127

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019
