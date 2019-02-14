|
|
BROWN, Albert J. Of Canton, passed away February 14th. Albert leaves his wife of 61 years, Theresa (Coughlin), who was his lifelong love and best friend. He was the proud father of Theresa, Cheryl, William, and Pamela, each of whom will remember growing up with adventurous vacations, spontaneous weekend trips, and his enjoyment of holiday celebrations. He enjoyed gatherings at home with family and friends. He was the fun and witty Papa to seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He leaves his thoughtful daughter-in-law Carroll and son-in-law Steve. Visiting Hours at the Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home, 455 Washington St., CANTON, Sunday, 2-5 pm. Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Church, Canton, Monday morning at 10am. Burial Knollwood Memorial Park, Canton. Retired member of the Teamster's Local #25 and Veteran Army National Guard. Donations may be made in his memory to The Canton Veteran's Service Department 801 Washington St. Canton, MA 02021. For complete obituary and guestbook see dockrayandthomasfuneralhome.com Dockray & Thomas Funeral Home (781) 828-0811
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 15, 2019