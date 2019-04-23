Boston Globe Obituaries
DiPRONIO, Albert J. Age 83, of Waltham and Humarock, MA, passed into eternal life on April 18, 2019, after a life well lived. Beloved husband of Jeanne, father of Lisa DiPronio Anfuso and her husband Anthony of Colchester, CT, Robert DiPronio of Woburn, cherished grandfather of Ashleigh, Robert, Jr. and his wife Mary, Alexandra, Nicholas, Taylor and Jenna, and brother of the late Mary Zaia and her husband Anthony, and the late Carmine DiPronio Jr. and his wife Eva. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services from the Brasco & Sons Memorial, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 9 am with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 990 Trapelo Rd., Waltham at 10 am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours, Friday from 4-8 pm. Parking attendants on duty. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to by visiting For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com

Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 24, 2019
