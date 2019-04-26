COVEL, Albert L. Jr. "Al" Of Tewksbury, formerly Arlington, died April 24, at age 87. His career included Arthur D. Little Company, Cryogenics Technology, Koch Process Systems, Al continued to work as an Electrical Estimator with his sons and grandsons at Phoenix Electrical for the remainder of his years. Beloved husband for 62 years of Marjorie Anne (Stewart) Covel, devoted father of Christopher Covel and his wife Darryn of Jefferson, ME, Michael Covel and his wife Kathy, Elaine Medley and her husband Richard of Haverhill, Paul and his wife Carolyn Covel, Marjorie Eagan and her husband Christopher also of Tewksbury; grandfather of thirteen; great-grandfather of ten; a brother, John Covel (deceased) and Alice Covel of Needham, Frank (deceased) and Sally Covel of Woburn, James and Louise Covel of Brewster (both deceased), William Covel of Kennebunkport, ME, many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Visiting Hours Sunday, April 28, from 3:00 until 6:00 in the Tewksbury Funeral Home, corner of 1 Dewey and 975 Main St. (Rte. 38), TEWKSBURY CENTER, 978 851-2950. His funeral will begin Monday, at 10:30 a.m. from the Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass Monday, April 29, at 11:30 a.m. in St. William's Church, 1351 Main St. (Rte. 38), Tewksbury. Burial with U.S.A.F. Honors will be in St. Mary Cemetery, North Tewksbury. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Catholic Charities of Boston, 275 West Broadway, Boston, MA 02127 (see: www.ccab.org) are encouraged. tewksburyfuneralhome.com



View the online memorial for Albert L. Jr. "Al" COVEL Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary