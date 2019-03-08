ALLARD, Albert Rheaume Jr. Age 82, of Attleboro, passed peacefully at Sturdy Memorial Hospital on March 5, 2019.



Al is survived by his daughter Kimberly (Allard) Devine and her husband Scott of Gold Canyon Arizona, his son Timothy Allard and his husband William Florentino of Attleboro, his sister Carole (Allard) Pasch and her husband Stephen of Saint Helen, Michigan, Al's longtime companion of over 25 years Maureen (Bellavance) Lavallee and her children Fran Weldon, Natalie Hiatt, Kate Haselton, Owen Lavallee and Rick Lavallee.



Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Visitation on Wednesday, March 13th from 3-7 pm in the Duffy-Poule Funeral Home, 20 Peck Street, ATTLEBORO. A Funeral Service will be held immediately following the Visitation at 7 pm in the Funeral Home.



Burial in St. Stephen's Cemetery, Attleboro will be held privately.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Albert R. and Rita J. Allard Fund C/O the Sturdy Memorial Foundation, 211 Park Street, PO Box 2963, Attleboro. The fund, established by Al many years ago, was his way to support Sturdy Memorial Hospital and the critical health services, education and technology it provides to care for the community he loved for future generations while also creating a loving tribute to his beloved wife Rita, who so bravely fought her cancer.



For directions or to send Al's family a message of condolence or remembrance, visit duffy-poule.com Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019