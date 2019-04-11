CARLSON, Albert W. Merrimac – Albert W. Carlson, 90, loving husband of Charlotte (Sedlmaier) Carlson, passed away on Saturday, April 6th, 2019 at his home, surrounded by his family. Born in Boston, he is the son of the late Ingvald and Elsie (Nyren) Carlson. Albert grew up in East Boston and was a graduate of East Boston High School. Before moving to Merrimac, he resided in Lynn from 1964 to 2004. He is a proud veteran, having served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Albert is a member and Past President of the American Legion Post 291 in Lynn and the German American Club of the North Shore. For 47 years, Albert worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance Company. He enjoyed Irish music, dancing, sports and puzzles. Albert had a great sense of humor and will be remembered for funny jokes he would tell. Albert and his wife traveled all over the United States. He was also an active member of the Messiah Lutheran Church in Lynnfield. Above all, Albert was a loving and devoted family man, who will truly be missed. In addition to his wife of 65 years, Charlotte, he is survived by children: Harald Carlson of Sandwich and Sonja Carlson of Easton, PA, Rolf Carlson and his husband Stephen Gilman of Boston, Kurt Carlson and his wife Cindi of Waltham, Sandra Carlson of Methuen; a brother: Carl Carlson of Birmingham, AL; four grandchildren, for whom he was a surrogate father: Victoria, Aaron, Lucas, and Amelia Lustenberger; ten additional loving grandchildren: Kristin, Karin, Andrew, Colin, Sean, Brendan, Shannon, Kurt, Brian, and Abigail; ten great-grandchildren, fifteen nieces and nephews, and several cousins including Edith Sundquist of Chelmsford. He is predeceased by his sisters Lillian Gray and Caroline Midgette and his brother Walter Carlson. Visiting Hours: Funeral Service will be held in the Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home, 486 Main Street, HAVERHILL, on Friday, April 12, at 12 Noon. Mr. Carlson's family will receive visitors from 11 AM until Noon. Interment with Military Honors will follow at Locust Grove Cemetery, Locust Grove Ave., Merrimac. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Albert's name to Boston Children's Hospital, 300 Longwood Ave, Boston, MA 02115. For information, directions and to leave an online condolence www.comeaufuneral.com Kevin B. Comeau Funeral Home 486 Main St. Haverhill, MA 01830



