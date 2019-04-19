|
DEVINE, Albert W. Longtime Newton resident, April 19, 2019, age 86. Beloved husband for 62 years to Diane (Colino) Devine. Devoted father of Stephen Devine and Sharon Fugazzotto and her husband Carmen, all of Newton. Cherished grandfather of Domenic, Gina, Stephen, Michael, Jessica, Carmen, Jr., Kimberly and Abigaile. Great-grandfather to Kaylie and Elaina. Dear brother of Richard Devine and his wife Judy of Montana and the late Robert Devine and Carol Clemente. Loving godfather of Ann-Marie Johnson and father-in-law of Susan Devine Tobias. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours in the Magni FH, 365 Watertown St., Rt. 16, NEWTON, Tuesday, April 23 from 4-8PM and again Wednesday morning, April 24, at 9:30AM before proceeding to Our Lady Help of Christians Church, 573 Washington St., Newton for a 10:30AM Funeral Mass. Burial Newton Cemetery. Andrew J. Magni & Son FH, Newton www.magnifuneralhome.com
