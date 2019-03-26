DINGEE, Alexander Loxley Massey Jr. Of Rockport, entrepreneur and co-founder of MIT's Venture Mentoring Service, and deeply loved husband, father, and friend, died peacefully at home on March 22, from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 88.



A founder of of seven successful companies over five decades, Alec Dingee also served as an instructor at MIT's Sloan School and co-authored the book "New Venture Creation: A Guide to Entrepreneurship."



In 2000, with MIT Professor David Staelin, he launched the MIT Venture Mentoring Service to help MIT-affiliated entrepreneurs learn how to begin and sustain a successful business. Over the next 19 years, with Alec Dingee as Chairman, the MIT Venture Mentoring Service grew to become a global network, with over 300 volunteer mentors, more than 1400 start-up companies, and over $1.5 billion raised in venture capital. In 2013 Dingee was awarded MIT's Lobdell Distinguished Service Award, which cited his "creative vision, exemplary dedication, and continuous involvement" as VMS founder.



Helping others to thrive was a recurring theme of Alec Dingee's life, expressed in his extraordinary generosity to employees, friends, and his family, and to the many community organizations he supported through volunteer leadership and - often anonymously as a significant donor.



Alec Dingee is survived by his wife, Susan Jennifer Gray of Rockport; his daughters, Adrienne Tybjerg and her husband Niels Tybjerg of Arlington, and Janette Dingee and her husband William Brickey of Chicago; his stepson, James Wagner and his wife Dee Dee Chen of Cambridge; and his first wife, Grace Dingee of Arlington.



A Service to Celebrate Alec's Life will be held at the First Congregational Church of Rockport at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 9, 2019. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alec's memory may be made to the MIT Venture Mentoring Service, 77 Massachusetts Avenue, W31, 3rd floor, Cambridge, MA 02139. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 61 Middle Street, GLOUCESTER. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019