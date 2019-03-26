BLOOM, Alfred Loving husband and father, of Lexington, MA, entered into rest March 24, 2019. Born and raised in Brookline, he attended MIT, where he pledged Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity. His schooling was interrupted by WWII military service. He enjoyed playing the sousaphone. He returned to school, earned a degree in economics, and married the former Jeanne Shay, a pianist. Together with his in-laws, he built Giant Stores, a pioneering regional discount store chain. He and Jeanne were founding members of Temple Emunah in Lexington. He remained active in his fraternity, advising the chapter and managing the frat house across the river in the Fenway, and was awarded their highest honor, the Order of the Lion. He is survived by his children, Michael Bloom, Lawrence Bloom, and Sara Kasten, all of whom, and their children, play musical instruments. Services at Temple Beth Israel, 25 Harvard St., Waltham, on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 11:00 am. Following Interment at Beth Israel Memorial Park, Waltham, Memorial Observance will be at the home of Larry Bloom and Rebecca Jones until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Temple Beth Israel. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary