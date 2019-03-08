|
FOWLE, Alfred C. "Bud" Of Woburn, March 7. Age 92. Husband of the late Barbara F. (Davis) Fowle. Father of Dan Fowle of Malden, Thomas Fowle of Londonderry, NH, Maryanne Gorman and her husband William of Tewksbury, John Fowle and his wife Gail of Tewksbury, Greg Fowle of Woburn, and Nancy Kinney of Woburn. Grandfather of Melinda, Renae, Alicia, Barbara Anne, Christine, Jonathan, Kerri, Diana, Greg, Jr., Travis, Jesseca, the late Nicole, and the late Ashley. Great-grandfather of Emily, Joey, Skylar, Avram, Cole, P.J., Josie, Dominic, Lily, Grayson, and the late Jasper. Brother of Evelyn Nelson of Rockport, Betty Haley of Burlington, VT, Richard Fowle of FL, George Fowle of Woburn, and the late Robert Fowle. A Funeral Service will be held at the Graham Funeral Home, 3 Arlington Rd. (cor. of Pleasatn St.), WOBURN, on Tuesday, March 12, at 10:00 am. Visiting Hours Monday, from 4-8 pm. Interment at the Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. Memorial donations may be made to the , 309 Waverly Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452. Late U.S.Navy Veteran, WWII. www.grahamfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 9, 2019