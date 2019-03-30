FALK, Alfred F. Of Hingham, passed away peacefully at home with his wife Sunday night, March 24, 2019. He was 93 years old.



Born in New York City, he was the son of the late Frank Falk and Ella (Klaus). Immediately after graduating from Brooklyn Technical High School, he enlisted in the US Marine Corps., where he participated in the battle at Iwo Jima and served his country until the end of WWII. Later, he went on to a long career with Grumman Aircraft as an engineer and instructor. Throughout, he sought and achieved a life full of vigor, vitality, and adventure.



Alfred was the beloved husband of 21 years of Elsbeth T. "Betsy" (von Wimmersperg) Falk of Hingham. He is survived by his children, Steven Falk of Fleming Island, FL, and Kristine Falk of Middleburg, FL; his grandchildren Crystal Jean Falk, Richard F. Falk, Jr. CSM (R), USA, Donald J. Marone, and Tamara R. Adams; and his great-grandchildren, Nicolas R. Falk, and Caleb, Simon J., Gabriel J., and Nathaniel J. Adams.



He is also survived by Betsy's children, Kathryn Erbe of Brooklyn, NY, Jonathan Erbe of San Diego, CA, and Jennifer Erbe Leggett of Milton; and grandchildren Maeve and Carson Erbe Kinney, and Rowan and Sadie Leggett. Alfred was the brother of the late Eleanor Falk.



A Celebration of Al's Life will be held on Monday, May 20th, at 3PM at the Derby Clubhouse, 203 Linden Ponds Way, Hingham, MA.



In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made in Al's memory to the Sierra Club, 2101 Webster St., Oakland, CA 94612, or visit:



www.sierraclub.org



Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 31, 2019