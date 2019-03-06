|
DiMARZO, Alfred Joseph Of Medford, March 3. Beloved husband of 52 years to Anita (Forcellati) DiMarzo. Dear brother of Diane Hanson of Hampton, NH, Robert DiMarzo of Boston and brother-in-law of John Forcellati and his wife, Danielle of Revere, Marlene and Maria Forcellati, both of Boston. Loving uncle of Francesca Theresa, Dena, Dennis and his wife, Jeanine. Loving great-uncle of Andy, Kaela, Alex, Ethan, Ryan, Eli, Brady and Kiernan. Also survived by his furry niece Rosie. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford Saturday, March 9, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, 9-11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Al's name to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office/MGH Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. Late veteran of the Army Reserves. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019