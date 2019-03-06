Boston Globe Obituaries
ALFRED JOSEPH DIMARZO

ALFRED JOSEPH DIMARZO Obituary
DiMARZO, Alfred Joseph Of Medford, March 3. Beloved husband of 52 years to Anita (Forcellati) DiMarzo. Dear brother of Diane Hanson of Hampton, NH, Robert DiMarzo of Boston and brother-in-law of John Forcellati and his wife, Danielle of Revere, Marlene and Maria Forcellati, both of Boston. Loving uncle of Francesca Theresa, Dena, Dennis and his wife, Jeanine. Loving great-uncle of Andy, Kaela, Alex, Ethan, Ryan, Eli, Brady and Kiernan. Also survived by his furry niece Rosie. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford Saturday, March 9, at 11:30 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family at the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main Street, MEDFORD, 9-11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Al's name to Massachusetts General Hospital, Development Office/MGH Fund, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114-1101. Late veteran of the Army Reserves. To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 7, 2019
