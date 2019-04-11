|
BUTTS, Alice B. (McKenna) Of Quincy, passed away April 8th. Beloved wife of the late Frederick J. Mother of Daniel J. Butts and his wife Cindy of RI, Nancy M. Genesky and her husband Mark of Norfolk, Edward J. Butts and his wife Laurie of Melrose, Patricia A. Voss and her husband Jon of Stoneham and James J. Butts and his wife Kellie of Weymouth. Grandmother of Kristi Copson and her husband Paul of Wakefield. Sister of Rose Trainor of Canada, Harry McKenna of Westboro, and the late Mary Hunt, James McKenna, Margaret Connolly, Andrew McKenna and Joan Daley. Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Visiting Hours at the Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home, 326 Granite Ave., MILTON, Monday, April 15th from 3-7 pm. Funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church, North Quincy, Tuesday morning, April 16th, at 10:30 am. Burial Milton Cemetery. Donations may be made in her memory to the Sherrill House, Memory Unit, 135 Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. For complete obituary and guestbook see alfreddthomas.com Alfred D. Thomas Funeral Home (617) 696-4200
