Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
210 Sherman Street
Canton, MA 02021
(781) 828-2929
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE CHACE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE L. (BURTON) CHACE

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE L. (BURTON) CHACE Obituary
CHACE, Alice L. (Burton) Passed peacefully on March 4, 2019, after a brief illness. She was 90 years old. Devoted wife of the late Harold M. Chace. Loving mother of Paul W. Chace and his wife Mary Ann of Sudbury, Peter A. Chace of Canton, Marc S. Chace of Norwood, Lyn S. Karalexis and her husband Peter of Dedham, and Richard M. Chace and his partner Deana Marini Malone of North Easton. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren: Kristin, Alexandra, Cody, Stephen, Katie, Sarah, Olivia, Nicholas, and Joseph, as well many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Pushard Family Funeral Home, 210 Sherman St., CANTON, on Friday, March 8th, from 4-8 PM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at St. Pius X, 101 Wolcott St., Milton at 10 AM. Interment will be private. Pushard Family Funeral Home

210 Sherman Street, Canton

www.roache-pushard.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Roache-Pushard Home For Funerals
Download Now