LINDBLAD, Alice P. (Vavoudes) Of Quincy, formerly of Hyannis, passed away peacefully April 19, 2019. Alice grew up in Brighton and graduated from La Salle College. She later attended Boston State College and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Education. Alice taught for many years at the Willard School in Quincy. She enjoyed teaching, loved travel, the seashore, and spending time with family and friends. They were the most important part of Alice's life. Spending time with them always made her happy. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.



Beloved wife of the late Robert T. Lindblad. Loving mother of Robert T. Lindblad, Jr. and his wife Linda of Weymouth and Diane Barnes of Cambridge. Dear sister of the late Peter Vavoudes, Becko Vavoudes, and Helen Golbetz. Proud grandmother of Rob, Patrick, and Dennis Lindblad, and great-grandmother to Alyssa Lindblad. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



A Private Interment will be held at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Alice's memory may be made to the Boston State College Scholarship Fund at UMass Boston, 100 Morrissey Blvd., Boston, MA 02125 See:



Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 23, 2019