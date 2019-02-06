CAMPBELL, Alice R. (Lansed) Of Spencer, formerly of Weston, passed away peacefully on February 3rd, 2019, at the age of 90. Alice was born on August 16, 1928, in Newton, MA, to Alice Gertrude (Cody) and Louis Lansed. She was predeceased by her husband Frederick (Fred) Campbell, to whom she was married for just shy of 70 years, and her siblings, Mary Gallagher, William Lansed, and John Lansed. She is survived by her 3 children, Frederick (Rick) Campbell, Jr. and his spouse Brenda of Julian, CA, Diane Bazaz and her spouse Jon of Spencer, MA, and Sandie Campos of Royalston, MA. In addition Alice, affectionately known as Nannie/Nannie-Pooh, is survived by 10 grandchildren: Chris Bazaz, Jamie Bazaz and his girlfriend Andrea, Katie Frechette and spouse Shane, Stephanie Campos Melbourne and spouse Nate, Ashley Campos Gale, Jacquie Campos, Michael Campos, Keely Campbell, Ryan Burnett and spouse Tara, Cory Burnett and spouse Tangee; and 9 great-grandchildren: Zoey, Zaven and Mateo Frechette; Emerson Melbourne; Lincoln Gale; Melanie and Jameson Burnett; Hudson and Ivy Burnett. Alice also leaves behind her niece, and "bestie" Jean Harris as well as her many nieces, nephews, and greats that enjoyed her company, and great sense of humor throughout the years. During her long life, Alice enjoyed traveling; visiting Hawaii, Japan, and Europe, and driving across the country several times to spend time with family and friends. In the 60's and 70's she spent summers in Wellfleet Cape Cod with her family, enjoying the sun, sand, and the many visitors who would come throughout the summer. Alice also took pride in her home in Weston, that she decorated and meticulously maintained for 43 years. A Mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Parish, in Wellesley, on February 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., immediately followed by a Celebration of Life Memorial in the Parish Hall. Hour of visitation will be held immediately prior to the Mass, from 9:30 to 10:30am, at the Henry J. Burke Funeral Home, located across the street from the Parish. Burial will be private. Memorial donations may be made to Please join us to share a special Alice story. The family would like to thank nurses Cheryl Steele and Dyanne Santiago, for the love and care shown to both our mother and father throughout the last few years of their life. Feel free to send email to [email protected] with any questions.



