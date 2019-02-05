|
|
SEFERIAN, Alice (Baharian) Of Watertown, on February 4, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Anthony Seferian. Devoted mother of James Seferian and his wife Lisa of Wayland, Cynthia Magarian and her husband James of Tyngsboro, Alan Seferian and his wife Marlene of Lexington, and Daniel Seferian and his wife Colleen of Reading. Loving grandmother of 9 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter. Dear sister of the late Hran Baharian, Anahid Panokis, Hagop Baharian, Asadoor Baharian and Grace Margosian. A Visitation period will be held at St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St., Watertown, on Thursday, February 7 from 10-11 a.m., followed by a Service in the church at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Interment Ridgelawn Cemetery, Watertown. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to St. James Armenian Church. For directions, guest book and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com
Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019