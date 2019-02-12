|
COLLINS, Aline M. (Cormier) Age 92, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully on Feb. 8. Beloved wife of the late John Collins. Loving mother of Nancy Desmarais and Debora Mulcahy of Billerica, John "Jack" Collins of Nashua, NH, Joseph Collins of Plum Island, and James Collins of Salem, MA. Devoted grandmother of Matthew and DeAnna Klays, Stephen and Sarah Collins and Erik Hamilton. Great-grandmother of Lemao, Adriana and Sione. Also survived by five sisters and two brothers. At the family's request, Funeral Services will be private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019