Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
167 Great Road
Bedford, MA 01730
(781) 275-6850
Resources
More Obituaries for ALINE COLLINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALINE M. (CORMIER) COLLINS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALINE M. (CORMIER) COLLINS Obituary
COLLINS, Aline M. (Cormier) Age 92, formerly of Bedford, died peacefully on Feb. 8. Beloved wife of the late John Collins. Loving mother of Nancy Desmarais and Debora Mulcahy of Billerica, John "Jack" Collins of Nashua, NH, Joseph Collins of Plum Island, and James Collins of Salem, MA. Devoted grandmother of Matthew and DeAnna Klays, Stephen and Sarah Collins and Erik Hamilton. Great-grandmother of Lemao, Adriana and Sione. Also survived by five sisters and two brothers. At the family's request, Funeral Services will be private.

View the online memorial for Aline M. (Cormier) COLLINS
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bedford Funeral Home - Bedford
Download Now