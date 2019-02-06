McKINNON, Allan Long term Massachusetts State Senator Passed away peacefully on January 26th, surrounded by his loving family. Allan grew up in Weymouth, Massachusetts, the youngest of 9 children of Joseph and Susan McKinnon. Allan had three separate careers that he loved equally. A teacher, a Massachusetts State Senator, and Chairman of the Board of the Mass Turnpike Authority. He was predeceased by his wife, Anne McLaughlin McKinnon, as well as his son, Kevin McKinnon. He is survived by his daughters, Kerin McKinnon and Megan McKinnon, his son-in-law, Jared Cormier, his sons, Sean McKinnon and Robert O'Brien, his brother (and best friend) Warren McKinnon, and his wife Ella McKinnon, his grandchildren, Kiley, Kassidy, Delaney, Neala, Vann, Josh and Jack, and his long time companion, Jaquelin Taylor, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to . Visiting Hours: A Celebration of Life Mass will be held at Saint Francis Xavier Church on February 23rd at 10am 234 Pleasant St, South Weymouth, followed by a reception at Lantana 43 Scanlon St, Randolph.



