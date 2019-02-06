Home
ALLAN CURHAN
ALLAN R. . CURHAN ESQ

ALLAN R. . CURHAN ESQ Obituary
CURHAN, Allan R. Esq. Of Newton, on February 4, 2019. For 58 years, he was the beloved husband of Dorothy (Shelling) Curhan. Loving father of Robyn Steinberg & her husband Daniel and Paul Curhan & his wife Susan. Adored grandfather of Gabriel, Andrew and Eric. Dear brother of Ruth Cope and Barry Curhan. Allan served as a US Naval officer in the Pacific and was a graduate of Harvard Law School. As an expert in franchise law, he represented the Massachusetts Auto Dealers Assoc. for many years. Funeral Services and Shiva were private. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Jewish Family & Children's Service, 1430 Main St., Waltham, MA 02451, jfcsboston.org/Give/Donate-Online Levine Chapels, Brookline 617-277-8300 www.levinechapel.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
