DONOVAN, Allison Jane By accident, of Somerville, formerly of Burlington, Feb. 8. Beloved daughter of Richard Donovan & his wife Donna of Billerica, formerly of Burlington and the late Janice (Carroll). Loving sister of Mark Donovan & his wife Maria of Stow, Melissa Joyce & her husband Jason of Sterling, and the late Paul Richard Donovan. Stepsister of James Sweeney & his wife Kara and Kathy Sweeney all of Billerica. Niece of Neil and Edwina Carroll of Malden. Lifelong friend of Kara Aspetti of Somerville. Allison is also survived by many nieces, nephews & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (Exit 34 off Rt. 128/95 Woburn side), on Wednesday, Feb. 13 from 4-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington, on Thursday, Feb. 14 at 3:30 p.m. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Allison's name may be made to Watertown High School Scholarship Program for the Allison Donovan Memorial Scholarship, care of Watertown Public Schools, Business Office, 30 Common Street, Watertown, MA, 02472. For directions, obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net & stmargaretburlington.org Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 11, 2019