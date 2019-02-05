Home
Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4476
Funeral
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
9:00 AM
Dello Russo Funeral Home
374 Main Street
Wilmington, MA 01887

Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Thomas of Villanova Church
126 Middlesex Ave
Wilmington, MA

AMERICO R. RULLI

AMERICO R. RULLI Obituary
RULLI, Americo R. Of Danvers, formerly of Wilmington. February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Antonina (Lauria) Rulli. Devoted father of Anthony Rulli and his wife Kimberly of Billerica, Diane Toomey and her husband Richard of Danvers. Loving grandfather of Richard J. Toomey of Methuen. Brother of Helen Cahill of Illinois, Hilda Cara and Anthony Rulli, both of Burlington, the late Viola Rulli, Mary Gifun, and Josephine DeFasio. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Thursday, February 7th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Military Honors and burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Americo's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Late U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net

Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Wilmington - Woburn - Medford
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
