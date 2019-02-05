RULLI, Americo R. Of Danvers, formerly of Wilmington. February 4, 2019. Beloved husband of the late Antonina (Lauria) Rulli. Devoted father of Anthony Rulli and his wife Kimberly of Billerica, Diane Toomey and her husband Richard of Danvers. Loving grandfather of Richard J. Toomey of Methuen. Brother of Helen Cahill of Illinois, Hilda Cara and Anthony Rulli, both of Burlington, the late Viola Rulli, Mary Gifun, and Josephine DeFasio. Family and friends are respectfully invited to gather at the Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 374 Main St., WILMINGTON, Thursday, February 7th, at 9 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave, Wilmington, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with Military Honors and burial at Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington. It has been requested that in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Americo's memory to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1942 or , 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923. Late U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War. To leave an online message of condolence please visit dellorusso.net



Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes



Wilmington - Woburn - Medford Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary