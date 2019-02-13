Boston Globe Obituaries
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
9 Herbert St.
Melrose, MA
View Map
Interment
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
11:30 AM
Lakeside Cemetery
North Ave.
Wakefiield, MA
View Map
Resources
CARLIN, Andrea L. (Cappellucci) East Longmeadow, formerly of Melrose, Feb. 12, 2019. Loving mother of Kayla & Ashlee Carlin. Devoted daughter of Daniel & Maureen (Connolly) Cappellucci of Peabody, formerly of Melrose. Caring sister of Colleen Hawes & her husband Mark of N. Andover, Allison Harren & her husband Dan of Reading, and Nicholas Cappellucci of Peabody. Also survived by many relatives & friends. Visiting Hours will be held at the Gately Funeral Home, 79 W. Foster St., MELROSE, on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary's Church, 9 Herbert St., Melrose, on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 10AM. Relatives & friends respectfully invited to attend. Burial in Lakeside Cemetery, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Team Andrea Foundation, 13 Catherine Dr., Peabody, MA 01960, or www.teamandreafoundation.com For directions & to sign online condolence visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 14, 2019
