HOLLAND, Andrew D. Of Quincy, formerly of Dorchester, Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was 84. Loving partner of Phyllis E. McAveeney of Walpole. Devoted father of Kimberley A. McAveeney of Mansfield and Donna L. Mascioli and her husband Carl of Framingham. Loving grandfather of Alexandra, Alyssa, Madison, Nicholas, Andrew, and Michael Krysko, all of Mansfield, and Justin, Kyle, Kaleigh, Nicole, and Connor Mascioli, all of Framingham. Cherished uncle of Charles L. Shea and his wife Susan of Quincy and Thomas M. Shea and his wife Noreen of Braintree. Also survived by many loving great-nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Thursday, April 4th, 4-8 PM in the Keohane Funeral Home, 785 Hancock St., QUINCY. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the Funeral Home at 9 AM on Friday, April 5th, prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Ann's Church, Quincy at 10 AM. Services will conclude with interment in Mt. Wollaston Cemetery, Quincy. See Keohane.com or call 1-800-Keohane for directions and online condolences. Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 3, 2019