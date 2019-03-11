DECINA, Andrew Aged 87, lifetime resident of Framingham, died Sunday, March 10, 2019. Born in Framingham, he was the son of the late Nicola and Ignazia (Mangogna) Decina. Andrew was the devoted husband to the late Louise (Pellegrini) Decina for 49 years who died in 2005. Andrew is survived by his children, Karen Decina and George Lonergan of Framingham, Louann Swan and Michael of Franklin, Robyn Decina of Ashland, Mary Abramson and Steve of Framingham; grandchildren, Emily Rejniak and husband Jeff, Andrew Swan and fiancee Corrie, Joseph Swan, Jessica, Samuel, Jack and Jason Abramson; great-grandchildren Josephine and J.D Rejniak. He was the loving brother of the late Gus Decina and sister of Gail Comolli. Relatives and friends are invited to his funeral Mass on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 10 AM at St. Tarcisius Church, 562 Waverley Street (Rt 135), Framingham. Private burial will take place at a later date. Visiting hours at the Norton Funeral Home, 53 Beech Street (corner of Union Ave.) FRAMINGHAM, will be Wednesday from 4 – 8 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to a . To leave a message of condolence, sign the online guestbook or directions, please visit www.nortonfuneralhome.com Norton Funeral Home Framingham, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary