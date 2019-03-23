Boston Globe Obituaries
BERNARD , Andrew J. Jr. Age 63, of West Roxbury, passed away suddenly, March 21, 2019. Son of the late Andrew J., Jr. and Helen (Nelligan) Bernard. Husband of Mary Bernard. Beloved father of Mark A. Bernard and his wife Kristina of Billerica. Loving grandfather of Kevin Bernard, Nina and Jonathan Joyce, Mark Bernard Jr., and Jayson Bernard. Dear brother of Thomas Bernard of West Roxbury, Marion Fisher of Needham, Peggy Bernard-Gilmore of Walpole, Helen Gaughran of Walpole, Lisa Bernard of Westwood, and the late Kevin and Peter Bernard. Also survived by many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Retired foreman, City of Boston, Public Works Dept. Visiting Hours at the P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins, George F. Doherty & Sons Funeral Home, 2000 Centre St., West Roxbury on Tuesday, March 26th from 4-8 pm. Funeral from the Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 27th at 9 am, followed by a Funeral Mass at St. Theresa Church, WEST ROXBURY, at 10 am. Relatives and friends kindly invited. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery West Roxbury. For directions and guestbook pemurrayfuneral.com P.E. Murray - F.J. Higgins George F. Doherty & Sons West Roxbury 617 325 2000
Published in The Boston Globe from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019
