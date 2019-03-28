Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dello Russo Funeral Home
306 Main Street
Medford, MA 02155
(781) 396-9200
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW BOWES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. BOWES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANDREW J. BOWES Obituary
BOWES, Andrew J. Of Somerville, March 27. Beloved husband of Theresa (Corso) Bowes. Devoted father of Andrew D. Bowes and his wife Janice of Natick, and Richard M. Bowes of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Jamie Bowes of Framingham, her partner Michael and daughter Ava Elizabeth, and Christine Bowes of Cumberland, RI, her partner Scott and daughter Adalyn Rose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, April 2, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Andrew's name to a . Late Navy veteran of WWII. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes

Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dello Russo Funeral Home
Download Now