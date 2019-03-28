|
|
BOWES, Andrew J. Of Somerville, March 27. Beloved husband of Theresa (Corso) Bowes. Devoted father of Andrew D. Bowes and his wife Janice of Natick, and Richard M. Bowes of Somerville. Loving grandfather of Jamie Bowes of Framingham, her partner Michael and daughter Ava Elizabeth, and Christine Bowes of Cumberland, RI, her partner Scott and daughter Adalyn Rose. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Tuesday, April 2, at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, 179 Summer St., Somerville, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours Monday, 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Andrew's name to a . Late Navy veteran of WWII. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 29, 2019