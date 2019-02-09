Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
(978) 658-4744
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
8:45 AM
Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
187 Middlesex Avenue
Wilmington, MA 01887
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Most Blessed Sacrament Church
1155 Main St
Wakefield, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANDREW JAMERSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANDREW J. "ANDY" JAMERSON

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANDREW J. "ANDY" JAMERSON Obituary
JAMERSON, Andrew J. "Andy" Age 45, of Wakefield, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 7, 2019. Andrew was the beloved husband of Rachel L. (Currier) Jamerson, devoted "DAD" of Jacob M., Jason A., Madelynn A., and Abigail M. Jamerson, all of Wakefield, cherished son of James R., Jr. and Sharon M. (Dedrick) Jamerson of Wilmington, dear brother of Melissa Tomei & her husband Joseph of Billerica. Loving uncle of Lauren, Alison, Nicholas, Grace, Leah, Eddie, Ray, Violet, Jack, Charlotte and Olivia. Son-in-law of Rae & Paul Currier of Wakefield, brother-in-law of April & Scott Pettingill, Alison & Eddie Matthews, Paul & Danielle Currier and Emily & Tom Scola. Andrew is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, February 12th at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 11th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the Jamerson Children's Memorial Fund, c/o Melissa Tomei, P. O. Box 116, Pinehurst, MA 01866. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nichols Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now