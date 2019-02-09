JAMERSON, Andrew J. "Andy" Age 45, of Wakefield, formerly of Wilmington, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on February 7, 2019. Andrew was the beloved husband of Rachel L. (Currier) Jamerson, devoted "DAD" of Jacob M., Jason A., Madelynn A., and Abigail M. Jamerson, all of Wakefield, cherished son of James R., Jr. and Sharon M. (Dedrick) Jamerson of Wilmington, dear brother of Melissa Tomei & her husband Joseph of Billerica. Loving uncle of Lauren, Alison, Nicholas, Grace, Leah, Eddie, Ray, Violet, Jack, Charlotte and Olivia. Son-in-law of Rae & Paul Currier of Wakefield, brother-in-law of April & Scott Pettingill, Alison & Eddie Matthews, Paul & Danielle Currier and Emily & Tom Scola. Andrew is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, on Tuesday, February 12th at 8:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in Most Blessed Sacrament Church, 1155 Main St., Wakefield at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Visiting Hours will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, February 11th from 3:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Andrew's memory may be made to the Jamerson Children's Memorial Fund, c/o Melissa Tomei, P. O. Box 116, Pinehurst, MA 01866. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary