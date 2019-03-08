DORSEY, Andrew John "Andy" In loving memory of Andrew John Dorsey, who died on March 6, 2019, joining his wife Janice, who passed away last month after 54 years of marriage. Andy grew up in Wellesley, MA, but lived in Needham, MA with his wife and family for the past 50 years. Andy is survived by his children, Laura and her husband Daniel Walsh of Needham, Pamela and her husband Daniel McGovern of Jacksonville, NC, and Drew and his wife Jean Dorsey of Winchendon. Andy is also survived by his nine grandchildren, DJ, Kelsey and Tim Walsh, Heather, Matthew and Alison McGovern, and Drue, Declan and Maeve Dorsey. The grandchildren affectionately refer to Andy as "Buddy," and a better nickname could not have been given. Side by side with Jan, the two watched their grandchildren grow and cheered them on through countless games, shows and milestones. Andy and Jan were given the coveted "Super Fan" award by the Needham Rockets for their loyal attendance at so many sporting events. This recognition is evidence of the tireless love and support Buddy and Mimi gave to all of their grandchildren throughout their lives. Andy attended Boston College, where he studied business and played baseball. He carried his passion for the sport through many years of coaching, as well as enthusiastically supporting local teams. His loyalty and work ethic was also evident in over 40 years of employment at Raytheon. The Walsh, McGovern, and Dorsey families would like to gratefully acknowledge all of the love and support we have received from friends and family over the last few months. It has been a difficult time, but your kindness, words of comfort, and prayers were a constant source of strength for Jan and Andy, and continue to be for their family. Relatives and friends of invited to gather for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph's Church, 1362 Highland Ave., Needham, at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, the Dorsey family encourages you to make contributions in Andy's memory to the Traveling Meals Program of Needham, for whom Andy and Jan volunteered for 10 years, and were grateful recipients for a short time. Checks can be sent to Traveling Meals Program, 178 Rosemary St., Needham, MA 02494. Checks payable to: FRIENDS of the BOH and Traveling Meals Program. For obit, directions or to share a memory of Andy, please visit www.eatonfuneralhomes.com Eaton Funeral Home 781-444-0201 Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary