Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
9:30 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Feb. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Saint Jude Church
147 Main Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
TRAMONTOZZI, Andrew Nino Of Watertown. February 3, 2019. Son of the late Fiore and Concetta (Antonellis) Tramontozzi. Husband of Annette R. (Laferriere) Tramontozzi. Father of Laura A. Tramontozzi of Watertown and David A. Tramontozzi (Kathryn) of West Roxbury; brother of Donata Tramontozzi of Watertown and Louis Tramontozzi (Gayle) of Marlborough; brother-in-law of the late Elaine Laferriere, Cecile Harrington (George) of Quincy, Suzanne Hughes (Steve) of Ellijay, GA, Richard Laferriere (Donna) of N. Grafton and Leo Laferriere (Eileen) of Woburn; also survived by nephews, a niece, and lifelong friends. Family and friends will honor and remember Andrew's life by gathering for Calling Hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Rte. 20), WALTHAM, on Sunday, February 10 from 2 to 5 p.m., and again on Monday morning at 9:30 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Jude Church, 147 Main Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Saint Anthony Shrine, 100 Arch Street, Boston, MA 02110. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019
