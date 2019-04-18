DONEGAN, Angela Marie (Cavaliere) A resident of Reading for 46 years, died on April 11, 2019 at the Kaplan Family Hospice House in Danvers surrounded by her loving family. She was 74 years of age. Angela was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Donegan. Devoted mother of Brian J. Donegan and his wife Victoria of Wakefield and Christopher M. Donegan and his wife Karen of Reading. Cherished sister of Catherine Burke of Natick, Judith Cugini of Brookline, Ronald Cavaliere of Milford, Helen Lake of Hope Valley, Rhode Island and the late Alan Cavaliere. Loving grandmother of Morgan, Brianna, Cameron, Maxwell and Charles. She is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews. A Memorial Mass will be held on Wednesday, April 24 at St. Athanasius Church, 300 Haverhill St., Reading, at 10:30AM. Burial is private and there are no Calling Hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Angela's memory to the https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=wtg-mm-btn-donate-now. Arrangements under the direction of the Douglass, Edgerley & Bessom Funeral Home, READING. For directions and online guestbook visit johnbdouglassfuneralhome.com



