BUONO, Angela V. (Imperato) Of Stoneham, formerly of Medford and Boston's North End, March 6th. Beloved wife of the late Carl J. Buono. Devoted mother of Linda Buono, Paul Buono and his wife Janet and David Buono and his wife Paula. Loving Nana of Kevin Cunniff and his wife Christina, PJ Cunniff and his wife Michelle, DJ and Carli Buono, and the great-nana of Braden and Riley Cunniff. Dear sister of Arlene Buono and her late husband Phillip, and the late Milly Cuccinotta. She is also survived by many family members and friends. A Funeral Service will be celebrated in the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Friday, March 15th at 11 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend and may visit with the family from 10 to 11 AM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net
Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019