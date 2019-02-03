|
LoVUOLO, Angelo R. Age 87, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on January 31, 2019. Former husband of Marie (Strazzulla) LoVuolo. Cherished son of the late Jeanette (Baldasaro) LoVuolo. Loving father of Paul LoVuolo and his wife Josephine of Groveland, and Gina Ricupero and her husband Mark of Lynn. Adored grandfather of Joseph and Marie Ricupero and Amanda and Anthony LoVuolo. Great-grandfather of Damien LoVuolo. Dear brother of Ralph LoVuolo of Cape Cod. Graveside Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, Friday, February 8th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelo's name to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Dementia Care Unit, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For online guestbook please visit
