Home
Services
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Cross Cemetery
175 Broadway,
Malden, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ANGELO LOVUOLO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANGELO R. LOVUOLO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANGELO R. LOVUOLO Obituary
LoVUOLO, Angelo R. Age 87, of Revere, formerly of East Boston, passed away on January 31, 2019. Former husband of Marie (Strazzulla) LoVuolo. Cherished son of the late Jeanette (Baldasaro) LoVuolo. Loving father of Paul LoVuolo and his wife Josephine of Groveland, and Gina Ricupero and her husband Mark of Lynn. Adored grandfather of Joseph and Marie Ricupero and Amanda and Anthony LoVuolo. Great-grandfather of Damien LoVuolo. Dear brother of Ralph LoVuolo of Cape Cod. Graveside Services will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, 175 Broadway, Malden, Friday, February 8th at 11:00AM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Angelo's name to the Chelsea Jewish Nursing Home Dementia Care Unit, 17 Lafayette Ave., Chelsea, MA 02150. For online guestbook please visit

www.vazzafunerals.com Vazza Funeral Home

Revere 1-800-252-1127
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
Download Now