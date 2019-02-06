COYNE, Ann Age 69, passed away on December 22, 2018 in Florida. Born and raised in Boston, Ann was the oldest child of Susan and William Kelly. She was born on April 24, 1949. Ann attended Saint Andrew's School and Cathedral High School where she was awarded the Marian Medal. Ann was married to Richard J. Coyne on September 16, 1972. Ann was the mother of John (Dorchester, MA), William (Dedham, MA) and Kevin (Dorchester, MA). She was the grandmother of Ellery and Sidney. Ann was the older sister of William Kelly (Winthrop, MA), Elizabeth MacDonald (Martinsburg, WV), Kathleen Drago (Stoneham, MA), James Kelly (Weymouth, MA), Paul Kelly (Dedham, MA), Susan Kelly (Brookline, MA). Before retiring, Ann worked for H&R Block and Boston College for several decades. Ann was a member of St. Luke's Catholic Church in Micco, Florida, where she was Eucharistic Minister and a Minister to the sick. She was also a member of St. Mary's Star of the Sea Catholic Church in Onset, MA, where she was a Eucharistic Minister. At the Palm Bay, Florida Knights of Columbus (7408) Ann was a member of the Woman's Auxiliary. In recent years Ann spent her winters in sunny Florida, surrounded by friends. She spent her summers in Wareham, MA in a house by the sea, close to her children and grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Luke's Catholic Church, 5055 Micco Road, Micco FL 32976 or St. Margaret's & St. Mary's Catholic Church, 141 Main Street, Buzzards Bay, MA 02532.



