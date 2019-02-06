DAWLEY, Ann M. (Hurley) Age 75, of Methuen, formerly of Andover and Somerville, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at Lawrence General Hospital. Born and raised in Somerville, MA, She was the daughter of the late John Melvin and Madeline (Starble) Hurley and loving wife of the late Robert E. Dawley. She is survived by her three sons: Christopher Dawley, his wife, Jennifer, and their son, Thomas of Sandown, NH, and daughter, Katherine Forsythe-Fandetti and her husband, Justinian of Lowell; Mark Dawley, his wife, Elizabeth, and their two children, Tara and Jack of Methuen; and Robert Dawley, his wife, Sasha, and their two children, Emma and Madeline of Charlestown. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend her Funeral Mass at 9:30 AM on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at St. Augustine Church, 43 Essex Street in Andover. Burial will be in Spring Grove Cemetery, Andover. At the request of the family, there will be no Visiting Hours.In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the MSPCA, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844 or the of Massachusetts at www.arthritis.org/massachusetts. Arrangements are by Cataudella Funeral Home, 126 Pleasant Valley Street in METHUEN. For directions or to send condolences, please visit www.cataudellafh.com. Cataudella Funeral Home, Methuen 978-685-5379



