|
|
MAZZOLA, Ann M. (Haughney) Of Wildwood, FL, formerly of Arlington, MA, January 29, 2019, age 86. Wife of the late Luciano Mazzola. Loving mother of Lawrence, Stephen, Louise and her husband Thomas, Paul, Michael and his wife Lynn, Mark and his wife Michelle, James and his wife Anne, Teresa and her husband Tracy and David and his wife Hiromi. Ann was the daughter of George and Teresa (Fitzpatrick) Haughney. Ann was born and raised in New York City. She graduated from Cathedral High School, NYC in 1949. She is survived by her sisters Margaret Poy and Barbara Minogue. She was predeceased by her siblings Teresa, James, Muriel and George. Visiting Hours: A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019, at Saint Camillus Church, 1185 Concord Turnpike, Arlington at 11:00 am. Burial will follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, 70 Medford St., Arlington, MA.
View the online memorial for Ann M. (Haughney) MAZZOLA
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 17, 2019