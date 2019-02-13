MULLER, Ann M. "Nancy" (Thompson) Of Norwood, formerly of Roslindale and Mission Hill, passed away on February 12, 2019, at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Francis X. Muller. Devoted mother of Karen (Muller) Durant and her late husband Kevin T. of West Roxbury, Paula Muller Durant and her husband Robert B. of East Walpole, Bob Muller (Ret. BPD) and his wife Nayda of Norwood, Jack Muller and his wife Maria of Norwood, Nancy E. French and her husband John G., Sr. of Easton, NH, Joseph G. Muller and his wife Ellen of Norwood formerly of Walpole, and Kristin P. Colangelo and her husband Paul of Berkley. Sister of Marion Galbraith of Kansas City. Cherished grandmother of Christopher R. Muller, Jennifer O'Brien, Beth Muller, Julie Muller, Kevin T. Durant, II, Michael F. Durant, Dennis M. Durant, John Polansky Muller, Jr., Eric Muller, Dr. Courtney French, Jacqueline French, Lt. John French Jr. (US Army), Emily Muller, and Julia Muller. Also survived by 3 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Daughter of the late William H. and Ann M. (Halliday) Thompson. Ann was a member of the Norwood Women's Club, New England Telephone Pioneers of America and very active at the Norwood Senior Center. Funeral from the Kraw-Kornack Funeral Home, 1248 Washington St., NORWOOD, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at 9:30am followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30am, at St. Timothy's Church, Norwood. Visiting Hours will be held on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, from 5-9pm. Burial will be at St. Francis Cemetery, Walpole. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Norwood Senior Center, 275 Prospect St., Norwood, MA 02062. kraw-kornackfuneralhome.com



