DENNY, Ann Mason Died on March 7, 2019, in New London, New Hampshire. She was born in Flushing, New York, on July 14, 1916, daughter of William Lemmon Hodges and Elizabeth Jamison Hodges.



Mrs. Denny attended the Buckingham School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, graduated from the May School in Boston in 1933, and received her AB from Radcliffe College in 1937. She received her B.S. from the Simmons School of Social Work in 1938.



Before moving to New London in 1983, Mrs. Denny was active in Girl Scouts, Red Cross and PTA in Chevy Chase, Maryland. In New London, she was a member of St. Andrew's Church, The New London Garden Club, and was a volunteer at the St. Andrew's Thrift Shop.



Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Storrow Denny, a sister, Elizabeth J. Hodges, and brother, William H. Hodges, she is survived by three daughters, Ann (John) Solodar of University City, Missouri, Elizabeth (Charles) Warner of Worthington, Ohio, Patricia (John) Goodlin, of New London, New Hampshire, three sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.



The Denny family is grateful for the many friends, family, and health care professionals who have been supportive of our mother over the years. In particular, we wish to extend our deepest thanks to the many LNAs from the Lake Sunapee VNA who provided not only around the clock care in her home, but companionship and friendship as well.



A Memorial Service will be held next summer at a date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Ausbon Sargent Land Preservation Trust, 71 Pleasant Street, New London, NH 03257, or the New London Hospital, 273 County Road, New London, NH 03257, or the Visiting Nurse agency, Lake Sunapee Region VNA & Hospice, P.O. Box 2209, New London, NH 03257. Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019