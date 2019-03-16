|
DENNY, Ann Mason Died on March 7, 2019, in New London, New Hampshire. She was born in Flushing, New York on July 14, 1916, daughter of William Lemmon Hodges and Elizabeth Jamison Hodges.
Mrs. Denny attended the Buckingham School in Cambridge, Massachusetts, graduated from the May School in Boston in 1933 and received her AB from Radcliffe College in 1937. She received her B.S. from the Simmons School of Social Work in 1938.
Predeceased by her husband of 61 years, Charles Storrow Denny, a sister, Elizabeth J. Hodges and brother, William H. Hodges, she is survived by three daughters, Ann (John) Solodar of University City, Missouri, Elizabeth (Charles) Warner of Worthington, Ohio, Patricia (John) Goodlin, of New London, New Hampshire, three sons-in-law, seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held next summer at a date to be determined.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 17, 2019