CASHMAN, Ann P. (McCann) Age 94, lifelong resident of Somerville, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Walter F. "Bucky" Cashman. Loving daughter of the late Delia and Michael McCann. Devoted mother of Walter F. Cashman and his wife Maryann of Stoneham, Jane M. Byrne and her husband Charles of Braintree, Paul T. Cashman and his wife Diane of Medford. Sister of the late Mary Dente and her husband Al. Dear grandmother to her cherished grandchildren Charlene, Kristin and Veronica Cashman, Bernadette, Brian and Delia Byrne. Adored aunt of Ralph Dente of NH, Michael Dente and his wife Patricia of Reading, James Dente and his wife Marni of Winchester, Janice Martignetti and her husband Ronald of Medford. Ann worked at the Charlestown Navy Yard, Boston Post Office, Avco, Everett and Superior Printing, Somerville. She enjoyed travelling to Ireland, listening to Irish music and reading several newspapers a day. Ann was blessed with a lifetime of love and faith. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Calling Hours at the George L. Doherty Funeral Home, 855 Broadway (Powder House Sq.), SOMERVILLE, on Friday morning 9:00 - 10:30 am followed by a Funeral Blessing in St. Catherine of Genoa Church, Somerville at 11:00 am. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ann's memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 186 Highland Ave., Somerville, MA 02143. For more information please visit dohertyfuneralservice.com George L. Doherty Funeral Service Somerville, MA Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 18, 2019