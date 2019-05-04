GREENLAW, Ann P. Age 92, formerly of Hopkinton and Westwood, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019. She was the beloved wife of 68 years to Wilbert D. Greenlaw who recently passed in October of 2018.



Born in Boston, MA, she was the daughter of the late Cyrus and Hilda (Eastman) Hosmer. She was a graduate of Belmont High School and the Kathleen Dell Secretarial School.



Ann worked as a medial secretary for Dr. Trygve Gundersen, an ophthalmologist in Boston, before leaving to start a family. She was also a volunteer for many years at WBZ's Call-for-Action.



She resided in Hopkinton for 30 years after raising her children in Westwood. She traveled extensively around the world and enjoyed summers with her family at her home on Lake Winnipesaukee. She was an avid reader and loved music and playing the piano.



She is survived by four children, Douglass C. Greenlaw of Naples, FL, David P. Greenlaw and his wife, Donna, of Litchfield, NH, Betsy L. Keegan and her husband, James, of North Attleborough and Lucy A. Lucier and her husband, Richard, of Westborough; eleven grandchildren, Christopher Greenlaw, Melissa Goff, Sean Greenlaw, Jimmy Keegan, Chad Greenlaw, Erin Keegan, Adam Greenlaw, Sarah Khan, Megan Lucier, Elizabeth Keegan and Amanda Lucier and seven great-grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her brother Cyrus Hosmer II, and her daughter-in-law Jane Greenlaw.



Services and interment will be private.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to : National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550, Chicago, Illinois 60601 800-572-1717



Published in The Boston Globe on May 5, 2019