D'ANGELO, Anna A. Of Reading, formerly of Everett, died peacefully at home on March 29, 2019 at age 79, after valiantly fighting so many health issues; beloved wife of 32 years of the late Joseph D'Angelo; daughter of the late Antonio and Serafina (D'Alleva) Galante of Orsogna, Italy; devoted mother of Joanne D'Angelo Moylan and her husband Ken of Reading, Gina D'Angelo Doherty and her husband Dan of Middleton and Lisa D'Angelo Puccio and her husband Adam of Middleton; cherished and adored Nana of Joseph and Thomas Moylan, Julianne and Daniel Doherty and Philip and Gianna Medolo; also survived by her dear sister Tina Lanctot and her husband Ernie of Londonderry, NH, as well as many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. Anna's greatest devotion was to her family and friends, who she was always quick to lend an ear and prepare a meal with her boundless love, especially for her six grandchildren. Anna was passionate about her Italian cooking. She took great pride in passing on her recipes and teaching the next generation her "tricks of the trade." She cherished family time and hosting family dinners. Anna's greatest professional accomplishment was working for The Chappy Corporation as the Office Manager and Estimating Assistant for many years. Alongside owner, Charlie Colbert, from 1979 to present, not only did a professional relationship develop, but a lifetime friendship flourished. Anna will be truly missed by all who knew her, but her memory will bring a smile to the faces of all whose lives she touched. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to a Funeral Mass at Saint Agnes Church, 22 Boston Street, Middleton, on Saturday, April 6, at 11:30 a.m. Visiting Hours will be held at the Mackey Funeral Home, 128 S. Main Street (Rt. 114), MIDDLETON, on Saturday, April 6 (the same day) from 9 to 11 a.m. Entombment to follow at Woodlawn Mausoleum in Everett where Anna will be interred beside her husband, Joe. In lieu of flowers, a donation in memory of Anna to the . Visit mackeyfuneralhome.com for details. Mackey Funeral Home 128 S. Main St., Rt. 114 Middleton, MA



