DelGAUDIO, Anna (Di Nardo) Of Medford, February 3rd. Beloved wife of the late James H. DelGaudio. Devoted mother of James A. DelGaudio and his wife Ellen of Naperville, IL, Anthony J. DelGuadio and Shirl A. James of Topsham, ME, and Diana Natale and her husband Zachary Jr., of Medford. Loving grandmother of Michael, David, Kimberly, Melissa, Renay, Andrew and Dustin, and loving great-grandmother of 8. Dear sister of the late Carmen, Enrico and Jessie. Funeral from the Dello Russo Funeral Home, 306 Main St., MEDFORD, Saturday, February 9th at 9 AM followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph Church, 118 High St., Medford, at 10 AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours Friday 4 - 8 PM. Services will conclude with burial at Oak Grove Cemetery, Medford. To leave a message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 7, 2019