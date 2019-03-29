DUGGAN, Anna J. (Broughton) Of Woburn, formerly of East Cambridge, March 28, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Richard "Dick" Duggan. Devoted mother of Rick Duggan and his wife June of Rye, NH, Timothy Duggan and his wife Lisa of Woburn. Loving grandmother of Kelsey Duggan and her husband Mark Avery of Boston, Corey Duggan of Dorchester, Wendy Duggan of Billerica, and Michael Duggan of Woburn. Loving great-grandmother of Desmond Avery. Sister of Catherine O'Brien-Gear of Walpole, Wilma Trioli of Malden, Patricia Fuligni of Stoneham, Eileen Pasquarello of Sudbury, the late James Broughton, Marie Moscatel, Nora Broughton, Joseph Broughton, Jane Loconto and Sheila Hudnall. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from McLaughlin - Dello Russo Family Funeral Home, 60 Pleasant St., WOBURN, Tuesday, April 2nd, at 10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Barbara Church, 138 Cambridge Rd., Woburn, at 11 a.m. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting Hours will be held on Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Services will conclude with burial at Woodbrook Cemetery, Woburn. As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made to the Dana Farber's Jimmy Fund Tribute Program, One Harvard St., Brookline, MA 02147-9795. For complete obituary and to leave an online message of condolence please visit www.dellorusso.net



