CROWLEY, Annamae (Grealish) Beloved mother of Anne M. Crowley of Lexington, Edward Crowley of Boston, Regina and husband Bill Evans of Roslindale, Monica A. Crowley of Jamaica Plain, and the late Joseph Anthony Crowley. Loving daughter of the late Patrick and Mary (Walsh) Grealish. She was the only daughter and eldest of three younger brothers, survived by brother Gerald Grealish of Fl, and the late Francis and Jim Grealish. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, and cousins. She lived in Dedham & Saugus, and graduated from Saugus High School. She worked in retail, in a shoe factory in Lynn during WWII, and enjoyed her employment in Goran's of South Boston. She primarily identified as a home maker and mother. Visiting Hours in the Robert J. Lawler and Crosby Funeral Home, 1803 Centre St., WEST ROXBURY, on Friday, April 5, from 4:00 to 7:00pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Brendan's Church Dorchester on Saturday, April 6, at 10:00 am. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Interment Cedar Grove Cemetery.



