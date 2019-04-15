ADAMS, Anne Beckwith Age 55, died peacefully on April 9, 2019, at Massachusetts General Hospital with her husband, Peter A. Masalsky, by her side. In addition to her husband, Anne leaves behind her parents, Marion Thompson Adams and Thomas William Adams, siblings, Hayward Thompson Adams and Elizabeth Coughlan, William Goldthwaite Adams and wife Amy Singleton Adams, and Katharine Adams Reynolds and husband Joshua Reynolds, her mother-in-law, Betty Masalsky, her nephews and nieces, and many beloved family members. A Celebration of Anne's Life will take place at the Parish of Epiphany in Winchester, MA, on Saturday, May 18th, at 11 o'clock AM. In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory of Anne B. Adams may be directed to the Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center in support of colon cancer research and early clinical intervention. Gifts can be made at www.massgeneral.org/donate or mailed to Meagan Coons in the MGH Development Office, 125 Nashua Street, Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114. Checks payable to MGH Cancer Center. Please reference "Anne Adams Tribute" in the memo line. For guestbook and complete obituary please visit: www.BrascoFuneralHome.com



