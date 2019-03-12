Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boston Cremation
287 Main St
Malden, MA 02148
(781) 322-0909
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE BLOCH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE C. BLOCH


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ANNE C. BLOCH Obituary
BLOCH, Anne C. Artist Age 74, died peacefully March 12, 2019, in Newton. She was born in Boston in 1944 to Herbert Bloch and Clarissa Holland Bloch. Although educated as a lawyer, she worked as an artist with animals as her subjects. She was a devoted cat owner, gardener, and volunteer at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic. She is survived by her twin sister Nini Bloch of Bedford and 14 cousins. To read more about Anne's life, see bostoncremation.org/obituary/anne-c-bloch In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anne's memory to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic https://wildlife.tufts.edu/donate or the , https://alz.org A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.

View the online memorial for Anne C. BLOCH
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now