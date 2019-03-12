|
BLOCH, Anne C. Artist Age 74, died peacefully March 12, 2019, in Newton. She was born in Boston in 1944 to Herbert Bloch and Clarissa Holland Bloch. Although educated as a lawyer, she worked as an artist with animals as her subjects. She was a devoted cat owner, gardener, and volunteer at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic. She is survived by her twin sister Nini Bloch of Bedford and 14 cousins. To read more about Anne's life, see bostoncremation.org/obituary/anne-c-bloch In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Anne's memory to the Tufts Wildlife Clinic https://wildlife.tufts.edu/donate or the , https://alz.org A celebration of Anne's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2019