DORAN, Anne M. Of Melrose, January 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael & Hilda (White) Doran. Sister of Elizabeth M. Shea of Melrose and William J. Doran & his husband Phillip R. Veysey of Boston. She was predeceased by 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA 02115 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 40 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to a . For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019