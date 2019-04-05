Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gately Funeral Home
79 West Foster Street
Melrose, MA 02176
781-665-1949
Resources
More Obituaries for ANNE DORAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ANNE M. DORAN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ANNE M. DORAN Obituary
DORAN, Anne M. Of Melrose, January 29, 2019. Daughter of the late Michael & Hilda (White) Doran. Sister of Elizabeth M. Shea of Melrose and William J. Doran & his husband Phillip R. Veysey of Boston. She was predeceased by 7 siblings. Visitation will be held at St. Cecilia's Church, 18 Belvidere St., Boston, MA 02115 on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 10:00-11:00AM, followed by a Memorial Mass at 11:00AM. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 40 Speen St., Framingham, MA 01701 or to a . For obituary or to send a message of condolence, please visit www.gatelyfh.com Gately Funeral Home

781-665-1949

Family Owned since 1889
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now