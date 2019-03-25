|
MELIKIAN, Anne (Bedrosian) Of Weston, March 22, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Melikian. Devoted mother of Joanne Melikian-Cate and her husband Earl Cate. Loving Mimi of Sophie, Noah, Milo and Ella. Funeral Service at Saint Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church, 38 Elton Avenue, Watertown on Friday, March 29 at 11:00 a.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Visiting ours at the Aram Bedrosian Funeral Home, 558 Mount Auburn Street, Watertown on Friday morning from 9:30 - 10:30, immediately prior to the church services. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Saint Stephen's Armenian Church, the Armenia Tree Project, 400 Cummings PK STE 3900, Woburn, MA 01801 - 9966 or the Armenian Nursing Home and Rehabilitation Center (Armenian Women's Welfare Association, Inc.), 435 Pond Street, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130. Interment at Mount Auburn Cemetery, Cambridge.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 26, 2019