DURGIN, Anne V. (Sullivan) Age 79, of Seattle, WA, formerly of Boston, MA, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her children, on Saturday, March 30, 2019. Beloved wife of the late C. Peter Durgin. Adored mother of Cyrus J. "CJ," Leonora M. "Nora" and husband Marc Mayabb, all of Seattle, WA. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at the Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Boston, MA on Saturday, May 11 at 11am. Donations may be made to the Friends of Mount Auburn, 580 Mount Auburn St., Cambridge, MA 02138, in the name of Peter and Anne Durgin.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019